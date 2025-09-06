 'Yeh Bandhan Kabhi Nahi Tootega': Kiku Sharda Reveals Viral Fight Video With Krushna Abhishek Was A Prank; Denies Reports Of Leaving TGIKS
A few days ago, a video of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek had gone viral on social media in which the two were seen getting into a heated argument on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, Kiku, on Friday, took to Instagram to reveal that the fight was a prank, and he also denied the reports of leaving the show.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Krushna Abhishek / Kiku Sharda

A few days ago, comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's video went viral on social media from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show in which the two were seen having a heated argument. Later, some reports claimed that Kiku is leaving the show as he will be seen in the reality show Rise And Fall. However, on Friday, he took to Instagram to reveal that the fight was a prank and he also denied the reports of leaving TGIKS.

Kiku posted a picture with Krushna and wrote, "Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! 💪🙌 the “fight” was a prank only…. (sic)"

article-image

Kiku Sharda Denies Reports Of Leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show

In his post, he further wrote, "Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain (sic)."

Kiku Sharda In Rise And Fall

Kiku is participating in Rise And Fall, but it looks like he has already completed the shooting of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The Netflix's show only has 13 episodes every seasons. Currently, season 3 of TGIKS is going one.

While Kiku has made us laugh out loud with his gigs. It will be interesting to see how impressive he will be in a reality show.

article-image

Rise And All Fall Release Date

Rise And Fall will start streaming from today (September 6, 2025) on Amazon MX Player. Apart from Kiku, celebrities like Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and others are going to be a part of the show. It will be hosted by Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover.

