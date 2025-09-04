Is Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is all set to feature in a new reality show titled Rise & Fall. Amid this, there have been rumours that he has quit Kapil Sharma's popular Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have also been reports that he took the decision after his alleged fight with Krushna Abhishek.

However, the reports are absolutely false. Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, has dismissed the claims.

According to Screen, Singh, reacting to the reports, stated that they are "absolutely not true. A source close to the show also revealed, "Kiku is not quitting the show, you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes too. He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show."

Another reportedly stated, "There's no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in Rise & Fall came after finishing his commitments to Kapil's show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving."

Kiku and Krushna's heated exchange on set

A few days back, a video featuring Kiku and Krushna surfaced on Instagram, showing the two engaged in a tense argument on set.

In the clip, Kiku is heard saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" to which Krushna reacts sharply, replying, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then responds, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle."

Trying to de-escalate, Krushna says, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice." The video concludes with Kiku clarifying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai."

Throughout the exchange, crew members on set can be seen stepping in and attempting to calm both comedians. It is not known if the now-viral video was real or fake.

Both Kiku and Krushna have been an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.