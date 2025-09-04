 Is Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?

Is Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?

A few days back, a video featuring comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek surfaced on Instagram, showing the two engaged in a tense argument on set of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is all set to feature in a new reality show titled Rise & Fall. Amid this, there have been rumours that he has quit Kapil Sharma's popular Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have also been reports that he took the decision after his alleged fight with Krushna Abhishek.

However, the reports are absolutely false. Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, has dismissed the claims.

According to Screen, Singh, reacting to the reports, stated that they are "absolutely not true. A source close to the show also revealed, "Kiku is not quitting the show, you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes too. He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show."

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek & Kiku Sharda Get Into Heated Argument On Sets Of The Great Indian Kapil Show -...
article-image

Another reportedly stated, "There's no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in Rise & Fall came after finishing his commitments to Kapil's show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back
Maharashtra To Launch 'Rashtraneta Se Rashtrapita' Campaign From September 17 To October 2
Maharashtra To Launch 'Rashtraneta Se Rashtrapita' Campaign From September 17 To October 2

Kiku and Krushna's heated exchange on set

A few days back, a video featuring Kiku and Krushna surfaced on Instagram, showing the two engaged in a tense argument on set.

In the clip, Kiku is heard saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" to which Krushna reacts sharply, replying, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then responds, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle."

Trying to de-escalate, Krushna says, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice." The video concludes with Kiku clarifying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai."

Throughout the exchange, crew members on set can be seen stepping in and attempting to calm both comedians. It is not known if the now-viral video was real or fake.

Both Kiku and Krushna have been an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 4 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Realising Mihir...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 4 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Realising Mihir...

Is Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?

Is Kiku Sharda Quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek On Set?

Mohammed Rafi's Son Accuses Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle Of Sabotaging Singer's Career Out Of...

Mohammed Rafi's Son Accuses Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle Of Sabotaging Singer's Career Out Of...

Alan Walker Mourns Loss Of His Pet Dog Happy, Shares Emotional Tribute: 'He Was Perfect Part Of Our...

Alan Walker Mourns Loss Of His Pet Dog Happy, Shares Emotional Tribute: 'He Was Perfect Part Of Our...

Dalljiet Kaur Seeks Apology From Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel: 'I Will Fight Because My Soul Deserves It'...

Dalljiet Kaur Seeks Apology From Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel: 'I Will Fight Because My Soul Deserves It'...