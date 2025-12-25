Ranveer Singh Spending Christmas At New York's Chelsea Market? Viral Video Sparks Buzz- Watch VIDEO

Ranveer Singh | Instagram

Is Ranveer Singh spending his Christmas at Chelsea Market in New York City? A user online was left wondering the same after spotting a person who looked remarkably similar to the actor.

In the clip uploaded by the user, the person resembling Ranveer is seen eating something while walking through Chelsea Market. He is dressed in an all-black outfit, paired with a black beanie and black goggles. The video was shared with the caption, "Did I just bump into Ranveer Singh at the Chelsea market?"

Adding fuel to the speculation, another user appeared to confirm the sighting in the comment section, writing, "In the front deepika’s manager was walking (sic)." Another comment read, "Deepika ka bodyguard hai aage , ise maine kapil ke show par dekha tha jab deepika aayi thi , kapil ne ise stage par bulaya tha (sic)."

According to Hourly Headlines, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are reportedly planning to spend their New Year in New York City.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently stepped into a new phase of life as they welcomed their baby, marking a deeply personal and joyful chapter for the couple. While largely keeping things private, the two have been soaking in parenthood, prioritising family time and staying away from the spotlight whenever possible. the couple revealed the face of their daughter Dua on October 21, 2025.

Ranveer has recently been in headlines recently for his film Dhurandhar. On December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar opened in theaters. Ranveer co-stars with R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna in the film. The film, which follows a protagonist entangled in a perilous web of national security, loyalty, and treachery, is directed by Aditya Dhar and explores a grim world of espionage, power struggles, and covert operations. Dhurandhar, which is well-known for its powerful performances and multi-layered narrative, combines intense action with emotional nuance to present itself as a brutal drama that examines the price of ambition and duty.