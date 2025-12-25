Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film To Take An Average Opening

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The teaser and the trailer had also grabbed the attention of the audience, but the songs failed to leave a strong mark. Now today (December 25, 2025), the film has hit the big screens, and it has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

When it comes to box office, the advance booking was not up to the mark. As per early estimates, we can expect Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to collect Rs. 8-10 crore at the box office, which will be an average number. However, if during the evening and the night shows, the footfalls are better, then the collection can me more than Rs. 10 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has hit the big screens on a holiday (Christmas), so at least it should have taken an opening of Rs. 15-20 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal gave 2 stars to the movie and wrote, "Even though the film is a visual treat for the die hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, but for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it's better to look elsewhere!"

As the reviews and the word of mouth are not positive, we wonder if Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Dhurandhar To Perform Better Than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On its third Thursday, Dhurandhar is surely going to collect a much better amount than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The Ranveer Singh starrer might collect around Rs. 20-25 crore on its day 21.