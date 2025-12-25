 Mumbai High-Rise Fire: Mary Kom Producer Sandeep Singh Escapes With Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Help
A massive fire broke out at Sorrento Society in Andheri West, affecting the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors, including the residence of filmmaker Sandeep Singh. He is reportedly safe as actress Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain stepped in to help in time.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Sandeep Singh | Instagram/Telly Chakkar

A massive fire reportedly broke out at Sorrento's society 12, 13 and 14th floor in Andheri West, Mumbai. The society had the house of filmmaker Sandeep Singh on the 14th floor. He is reportedly safe and was took home by actress Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain.

The visuals from Sandeep in the hospital was uploaded by Telly Chakkar. It seems like Sandeep is not injured and is doing well. To note, the filmmaker was previously admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for hernia. As the news of Ankita and Vicky taking Sandeep to their house surfaced, a user commented, "Great job both of you God bless you always."

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out on the fourteenth floor of a 23-story residential building in Andheri West. The fire caused heavy smoke to spread to the upper levels, temporarily trapping several residents. The staircase was later used to safely evacuate about thirty to forty individuals who had sought refuge in the 16th-floor refuge area.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials confirmed the incident and stated that emergency teams acted quickly to contain the situation and guarantee the safety of the residents. An MFB official told Times of India that "all stranded residents were safely evacuated without any injuries, and the fire was confined to the 14th floor."

