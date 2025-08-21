 Krushna Abhishek & Kiku Sharda Get Into Heated Argument On Sets Of The Great Indian Kapil Show - Watch Viral Video
A video has gone viral on Instagram in Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are seen getting into a heated argument on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Netizens are wondering whether it is a real fight or a fake one. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Krushna Abhishek / Kiku Sharda

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are an integral part of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. A lot of times we have watched them performing together on stage in front of celebrities, and off screen also they share a good rapport. However, a video of them has gone viral on Instagram in which they are seen getting into a heated argument.

In the video, we can see that Kiku says, "Timepass kar raha hu?" To this Krushna gets upset and says, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then tells Krushna, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle." So, Krushna replies, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice." The video ends with Kiku saying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai."

In the video, we can see that the crew on the set is trying to calm Krushna and Kiku.

article-image

Netizens Wonder If It Is A Real Or Fake Fight

A lot of netizens are wondering whether this fight in the viral video is real or fake. A netizen commented, "I THINK THEY BOTH R GOOD FRNDS... ITNE TIME SE DONO PLAY KARTE AARAHE HAIN SHOW PAR. .. I DON'T THINK IT'S REAL... SOCHA HOGA CHALO THODA PRANK KARLE. VIDEO BANAKE. COZ BOTH R COMEDY (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Itne saare log fake nei hote .. it's real argument (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Fake hai tho teek hai agar nahi hai tho its so sad (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Neither Kiku nor Krushna has given any statement about the video.

