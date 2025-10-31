 Where Is Alia Bhatt? Actress' Absence From Dining With The Kapoors Poster Sparks Curiosity Among Fans
Dining With The Kapoors premieres on November 21, offering a glimpse into Bollywood's iconic family. The poster features Ranbir, Kareena, Riddhima, Navya, and others, but fans noticed Alia Bhatt's absence. While other spouses like Saif Ali Khan and Anissa Malhotra were mentioned in the caption, Alia wasn’t. "Where is Alia?" asked one fan. "If Neetu’s there, Alia should be too!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Dining With The Kapoors, created by Armaan Jain, is all set to give viewers a glimpse into the world of Bollywood's most iconic family. The show is a heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Missing From Dining With The Kapoors Poster

On Friday, October 31, the release date was announced, accompanied by a brand-new poster featuring Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. However, soon after the poster was unveiled, fans began questioning the absence of Alia Bhatt.

The caption read, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai (The Kapoor family's lunch invite ha arrived), and you’re invited. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix."

Take a look the poster:

article-image

Check out how fans reacted:

Fans were left confused about why Alia was not part of the poster, especially since she is now a Kapoor after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. Some even pointed out that the poster only features members of the Kapoor family without their spouses, which explains the absence of Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband, Bharat Sahni.

However, fans noticed that while these spouses were mentioned in the caption, Alia's name was not included at all. A user commented, "Where is Alia Bhatt?"

"If Neetu Kapoor is in there, shouldn’t Alia Bhatt be there too?," read another comment. Another user said, "Alia Bhatt should be there, she is the 'Kapoor' now."

Talking about the show, Armaan said, "Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories — the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that’s basically in our DNA. Dining with the Kapoors, is my way of honouring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together."

"There could have been no better partner than Netflix to bring this story to life and share it with audiences across the globe. Produced by my company, Aavashyak Media, this project is a heartfelt ode to family, film, and the memories that shape us," he added.

