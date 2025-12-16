Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is in no mood to slow down at the box office at all. After a fantastic second weekend, the film showed a drop on its second Monday, but still minted Rs. 30.50 crore, taking the 11-day total to Rs. 381.50 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Now, it is expected that on its second Tuesday, the film will continue to do well at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the collection to be around Rs. 25 crore, but if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 25 crore.

Dhurandhar To Enter Rs. 400 Crore Club In Just 12 Days

The Aditya Dhar directorial, in just 12 days, will be entering the Rs. 400 crore club. We can expect that with Tuesday's collection, the movie total will be around Rs. 405-410 crore.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and both parts are reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, the first part itself has recovered the budget of both movies. Also, Dhurandhar Part 1 is a blockbuster, and it is expected that the part 2 will also break records at the box office.

Dhurandhar Vs Chhaava Box Office Collection

Chhaava is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film, in 12 days, had collected Rs. 363.25. So, with a collection of Rs. 381, Dhurandhar is ahead of Chhaava.

So, it will be interesting to see whether the Ranveer Singh starrer will be able to beat the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal's films or not. Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna was seen as the antagonist in both movies.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026. It is the festival of Eid, but the movie won't be getting a solo release, as Yash starrer Toxic is also slated to release on the same date.

While Toxic is primarily in a Kannada film, it is expected to do well at the box office in Hindi markets also because of the super success of Yash's last release, KGF: Chapter 2.