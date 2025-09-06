 Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat Baaghi 2 And 3
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat Baaghi 2 And 3

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, was released on Friday. It was expected that the film will take a double-digit opening, and that happened. However, Baaghi 4 has failed to beat Baaghi 2 and 3 at the box office on day one.

Murtuza Iqbal
Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Baaghi 4 was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from the crtitics and netizens, however, Tiger's fans are loving the movie. It was expected that on its first day, Baaghi 4 will take double-digit opening and that has happened.

According to Sacnilk, the movie one its day one has approximately collected Rs. 12 crore which is a good number. However, Baaghi 4 has failed to beat Baaghi 2 and 3 at the box office on its first day.

Baaghi (2016) had collected Rs. 11.85 crore at the box office on day one, Baaghi 2 took an opening of Rs. 25.10, and Baaghi 3 collected Rs. 17.30 crore on its opening day. So, Baaghi 4 has nearly collection the amount that Baaghi had collected in 2016.

Well, the Tiger Shroff starrer surely needs to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount during its first weekend.

Baaghi 4 Budget

The makers have not yet revealed the official budget of Baaghi 4, and there are multiple reports about it. While some reports suggest it is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore, some portals have reported that it is Rs. 200 crore budget movie.

So, it is not yet clear what exactly is the budget of the film. However, it is surely a high budget movie, so it needs to do well at the box office during the weekend as well as the week days.

Baaghi 4 Reviews

Baaghi 4 has received mixed reviews from the crtitics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars and wrote, "Baaghi 4 tries to infuse the franchise with more romance and emotion, but the story often feels predictable and could have benefitted from tighter suspense. While the action is occasionally over-the-top to the point of unintentional comedy, the film remains entertaining in parts. Tiger's all-round performance, Harnaaz's promising debut, and the strong music keep it afloat. It's not a knockout punch, but it's not a letdown either."

