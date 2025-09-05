Punjab Floods: From Film Celebrities To Athletes, Here's How They Contributed To Relief Efforts

Punjab is reeling under one of its worst floods in recent years, leaving thousands displaced and entire villages submerged. With homes destroyed, crops washed away, and livestock in danger, communities are struggling to rebuild their lives. Amidst this devastation, well-known celebrities, athletes, and organisations have come forward with both financial aid and on-ground support.

This wave of solidarity shows how public figures can play a big role in mobilising relief during natural disasters. Their efforts not only provide immediate help but also inspire others to contribute.

Promises of Rehabilitation

Actor and singer Himanshi Khurana has promised to resettle ten families who lost everything in the floods. Her gesture is rooted in long-term recovery rather than just short-term relief.

यह लड़की कोई आम लड़की नहीं है। एक्ट्रेस हिमांशी खुराना है जो पंजाब के फ्लड में लोगों की मदद करने के लिए निकली है।

पंजाबी सबकी मदद के लिए हमेशा खड़े होते हैं । आज जब उनको जरूरत है तो पंजाब के लोकल लोग ही एक दूसरे की मदद कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/jL2PIl4r3z — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) September 5, 2025

Punjabi artist Karan Aujala has donated a motorboat worth ₹3.5 lakh to strengthen rescue operations in affected areas, ensuring people can be reached and evacuated safely.

Aid for Livelihoods and Food Security

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal contributed a truckload of cattle fodder to help save livestock, recognising the deep link between rural families and their animals.

Veteran singer Jasbir Jassi has taken the initiative to raise donations while also involving Bollywood friends, highlighting the power of networks in driving support.

Popular artist Satinder Sartaaj sent ration kits to 500 families, ensuring that basic food supplies reach those in desperate need.

Relief Funds and Mass Adoption

Singer Guru Randhawa created a relief fund, calling for public support and collective responsibility in tackling the crisis.

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts, launched a helpline and relief drive through his foundation, extending his ongoing commitment to disaster relief.

Superstar Diljit Dosanjh pledged to adopt ten flood-hit villages, promising complete rehabilitation efforts.

Actor-singer Ammy Virk has taken responsibility for 200 houses, focusing on shelter for displaced families.

Collective Efforts and Field Work

Artist Ranjit Bawa pledged to donate earnings from his overseas tours to support flood victims, turning their art into aid.

Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa, during his concert in Alberta province, announced that he is donating the income from his first show to the flood-affected people of Punjab. He also played a #PunjabFloods video during his performance. pic.twitter.com/6onbRKtuij — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 30, 2025

Actor Randeep Hooda personally travelled to Gurdaspur, where he joined the Global Sikhs Foundation in hands-on relief efforts.

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra announced that all global earnings from the first day of his upcoming film Mehar will be dedicated to flood-affected communities.

Actor Akshay Kumar extended a helping hand to those affected by floods in Punjab. He donated Rs 5 crore for flood relief work in the state.

Sports Fraternity Joins In

IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS) contributed ₹33.8 lakh to flood relief, underlining their connection with the state they represent.

Hockey stars Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, and former player Jugraj Singh are taking part in rescue operations, bringing their teamwork and discipline to the frontlines in a very different “field.”

Olympic medallist, & PC ace Rupinder Pal Singh engaged in distributing relief materials to flood affected people who are in a relief camp, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Dist. Magistrate, under whom he works, appreciated him for his commitment in discharging professional duty. pic.twitter.com/qPRCZR8EXa — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) September 3, 2025

More Than Donations

While aid in money and material is crucial, the willingness of celebrities and athletes to step into the field sends a powerful message. These efforts highlight how fame can be used as a force for good. But the question remains, will this momentum sustain until affected families are fully rehabilitated, or will attention fade once the headlines do?

Indian hockey stars take part in relief, rescue operations in flood-hit Punjab



Legendary drag flicker #JugrajSingh , #RupinderPalSingh and forward #GurwinderSinghChandi are engaged in relief and rescue operations in #Gurdaspur district.#PunjabFloods2025 #PunjabFloods pic.twitter.com/a9lxMZXZEa — All About Sports (@sportsreplay) September 5, 2025

The Punjab floods are not just a humanitarian crisis; they are also a test of long-term commitment. If celebrities continue to back promises with action, Punjab could see not just recovery but a stronger, more resilient future.