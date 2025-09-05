Akshay Kumar Donates ₹5 Crore For Flood Relief Work In Punjab: 'It's My Sewa, My Small Contribution'

Akshay Kumar | X

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has extended a helping hand to those affected by floods in Punjab. He donated Rs 5 crore for flood relief work in the state. For those unversed, state is currently facing one of the worst floods in its history and people from all walks of life have contributed to the relief work in Punjab.

Speaking about pledging the amount, Akshay shared, "I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs 5 crore for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution."

The actor added, "I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare."

Akshay has consistently stepped forward in times of crisis, making this far from his first act of generosity. Over the years, he has contributed to disaster relief efforts, including aid during the Chennai floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also extended support to soldiers' families through the Bharat Ke Veer initiative.

Others celebs who contributed to flood relief

Other celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Randeep Hooda, Gippy Grewal, Himanshi Khurana, Jasbir Jassi, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa and Ammy Virk have also extended support to the state and contributed in different ways.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's film Mehar hit the big screens on September 5, and he has announced that its first day worldwide collection will be donated to the victims of the Punjab Floods.

Punjab floods

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area, as 324 villages were impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107).

As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

The government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state. Punjab Police is using drones to deliver relief to flood-hit villages in Amritsar, trying to reach various affected areas like Ajnala. In other parts of the state, evacuation drives were conducted in villages along the Sutlej, where residents were asked to shift to relief camps established by the government.