 The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To Grow Due To Word Of Mouth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To Grow Due To Word Of Mouth

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To Grow Due To Word Of Mouth

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files was expected to take a slow start at the box office, as it is a film that would grow because of the good reviews and positive word of mouth. The movie on its day one has approximately collected Rs. 1.75 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
YouTube: The Bengal Files Trailer

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simratt Kaur, Eklavya Sood, Darshan Kumar, and others was released on Friday. The movie has received mostly positive reviews, and even the word of mouth has good. However, it has taken a slow start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its day one has approximately collected Rs. 1.75 crore. It is not a good number, but it is not even a bad amount for a film like The Bengal Files. It is not massy movie, but a film, which is based on a true incident, and has a lot of violence in it.

The Bengal Files has failed to beat The Kashmir Files at the box office on its day one. The 2022 release had collected Rs. 3.55 crore on its first day, but it showed a huge jump and went to collect Rs. 252.25 crore at the box office.

Read Also
The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens Call Vivek Agnihotri's Film 'Gut-Wrenching Experience,' Laud...
article-image

The Bengal Files Budget

FPJ Shorts
'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away Mobiles & Pick Up Books'
'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away Mobiles & Pick Up Books'
Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director’s Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director’s Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh
Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan; Check Restrictions Here
Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan; Check Restrictions Here

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, The Bengal Files is made on a budget of Rs. 30-35 crore. It is a mid-budget film, but surely it needs to show a jump at the box office over the weekend, and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

Read Also
The Bengal Files Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Is Emotionally Haunting, Not For...
article-image

The Bengal Files Review

The Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The Bengal Files is an emotionally haunting, hard-hitting film. But, it is not for faint-hearted people. The amazing performance of the female leads take the movie a notch higher."

Garad 2 fame actress Simratt Kaur plays the lead role in the film, and she has impressed one and all with her fantastic performance in it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat...

'Yeh Bandhan Kabhi Nahi Tootega': Kiku Sharda Reveals Viral Fight Video With Krushna Abhishek Was A...

'Yeh Bandhan Kabhi Nahi Tootega': Kiku Sharda Reveals Viral Fight Video With Krushna Abhishek Was A...

Punjab Floods: From Film Celebrities To Athletes, Here's How They Contributed To Relief Efforts

Punjab Floods: From Film Celebrities To Athletes, Here's How They Contributed To Relief Efforts

Actor Ashish Warang, Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar, Dies At 55

Actor Ashish Warang, Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar, Dies At 55