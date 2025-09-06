The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To Grow Due To Word Of Mouth

YouTube: The Bengal Files Trailer

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simratt Kaur, Eklavya Sood, Darshan Kumar, and others was released on Friday. The movie has received mostly positive reviews, and even the word of mouth has good. However, it has taken a slow start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its day one has approximately collected Rs. 1.75 crore. It is not a good number, but it is not even a bad amount for a film like The Bengal Files. It is not massy movie, but a film, which is based on a true incident, and has a lot of violence in it.

The Bengal Files has failed to beat The Kashmir Files at the box office on its day one. The 2022 release had collected Rs. 3.55 crore on its first day, but it showed a huge jump and went to collect Rs. 252.25 crore at the box office.

The Bengal Files Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, The Bengal Files is made on a budget of Rs. 30-35 crore. It is a mid-budget film, but surely it needs to show a jump at the box office over the weekend, and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

The Bengal Files Review

The Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The Bengal Files is an emotionally haunting, hard-hitting film. But, it is not for faint-hearted people. The amazing performance of the female leads take the movie a notch higher."

Garad 2 fame actress Simratt Kaur plays the lead role in the film, and she has impressed one and all with her fantastic performance in it.