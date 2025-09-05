 The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens Call Vivek Agnihotri's Film 'Gut-Wrenching Experience,' Laud Simratt Kaur's Performance
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files hits theaters on Friday, clashing with Baaghi 4. Depicting the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, it’s being praised for revealing buried truths. A netizen wrote, "Still can't get over the monologue by Simratt Kaur… what a mind-blowing performance." Another said, "A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul!… Unmissable & unforgettable!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has hit theatres today, September 5, clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. Agnihotri's directorial, which depicts the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, has not been released in West Bengal but is receiving widespread praise for revealing the truth. Many viewers claim that The Bengal Files is not just a film, it’s a mirror that exposes how Bengal's blood-soaked past was buried, not by chance, but by design.

The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Khan, Simratt Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Eklavya Sood, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Khera, Pallavi Joshi, and others in pivotal roles.

The Bengal Files X Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Incredible movie and haunting. The Bengal Files is our history. Simrat kaur with a performance of a lifetime as Bharathi Banarjee. Her emotions sweep you, definitely to watch out. Namashi and Pallavi Joshi are also fantastic. & Mithu da."

Netizens have been full of praise for Simratt Kaur, who played the role of Bharati Banerjee. Her powerful portrayal has won hearts. "Still can't get over the monologue by Simratt Kaur in THE BENGAL FILES, what a mind blowing performance, what a terrific actress… Award-winning performance…," said a netizen.

"A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul! Gripping storytelling by Vivek Agnihotri and bone-chilling frames that hit the conscience. Powerhouse performances by Simratt Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar. Strong support—Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata & Sourav Das. This is not just cinema… it’s HISTORY on screen. Unmissable & unforgettable!"

"A must must watch movie for every Indians to understand the pain of partition and more particularly Direct Action Day initiated by Ola ke Bandhe, who think that maar peet is the solution. For every ola ka banda, we need Gopal Patha. Jaise ko taisa," wrote an X user.

