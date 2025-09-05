Who Is Simratt Kaur? Know All About 28-Year-Old Actress Playing Bharati Banerjee In Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files | Photo Via Instagram

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, hit the theatres on Friday, September 5, and depicts the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings. The film has been receiving widespread praise on social media for its raw, intense, and unforgettable portrayal, with powerful storytelling. Among the highlights, netizens have particularly lauded Simratt Kaur's compelling performance.

In The Bengal Files, Simratt plays the role of Bharati Banerjee.

Who Is Simratt Kaur?

Born on July 16, 1997, Simratt was raised in a Punjabi family in Mumbai. She made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Prematho Mee Karthik, portraying the character Anjali, and has a B.Sc. in Computer Science.

After which, Simratt has acted in several Telugu films including Parichayam, Dirty Hari, and Bangarrajum

She has also appeared in Punjabi music videos, including Burj Khalifa and Laara Lappa by Himmat Sandhu, Loafer by GG Singh, and Tere Bin Zindagi by Mika Singh.

However, she rose to immense fame after starring in the 2023 hit film Gadar 2, portraying Muskaan, the wife of Utkarsh Sharma and daughter-in-law of Sunny Deol.

After which, Simratt starred in Vanvas, opposite Nana Patekar in the lead, alongside Rajpal Yadav, Khushbu Sunder, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Simratt has over 2 million followers on her official Instagram handle and is followed by Kartik Aaryan and Uorfi Javed.