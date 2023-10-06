Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur: 'I Was A Nobody Before This Movie But After I Joined The Team, Everybody Started Recognising Me'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Gadar 2 has been released in theatres, and this much-anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster is winning the hearts of one and all. For one, we get to see Sunny Deol don the cap, or rather a turban, of Tara Singh once more.

There's cheering all around as Tara Singh lands punch after punch, making it look easy with his characteristic suave and macho attitude.

On the other hand, we get to see quite a few fresh faces as new characters have been introduced into the world. The most noticeable of them all is, of course, the gorgeous and mesmerising Simrat Kaur, who plays the romantic beau to Charan Jeet Singh, Tara's son. Let us know more about Simrat Kaur's movies, her hobbies, passions and more!

Simrat Kaur Randhawa is an actress who has appeared primarily in Telugu cinema. In her profession, she is more commonly known as Simrat Kaur. Born to Punjabi parents, Simrat has always had a passion for modelling and acting. Her mother has always been a constant support, holding her hand through her struggling days.

Simrat Kaur has a B.Sc degree in Computer Science from Don Bosco Institute of Technology in Mumbai. During her college days, she began to feature in commercials and brand endorsements. She was first noticed by casting directors when she appeared in a small Cadbury commercial.

Simrat has always professed a wish to become an actor, which became a reality in 2017 when she debuted in a Telugu movie, Prematho Mee Kartik. She went on to star in a few more Telugu movies and a TV series.

Even though she has been acting for some time now, Simrat Kaur has become hugely famous after appearing in the 2023 blockbuster movie Gadar 2.

Simrat Kaur is a young and fresh face in the movie industry, and she is only beginning to make a mark in the minds of the audience. Despite that, we have a short list of Simrat Kaur movies where she has played a prominent role:

● Simrat debuted as the lead actress in 2017 in the Telugu movie Prematho Mee Kartik. The movie is about an estranged father and son who decide to revive their bond with a trip to India. They learn about what's important in life while the father tries to hide that he is dying.

● In 2018, Simrat appeared in Parichayam, another Telugu movie, in which she plays the role of a young girl whose father is against the man she loves. The movie revolves around the father-daughter equation and how it shapes her life.

● Simrat played a leading role next as Jasmine in the 2020 Telugu movie Dirty Harry. The movie deals with a man who cannot decide between his wife and the woman he loves. Simrat Kaur plays the role of the mistress in the movie. According to her, she was hesitant to take up the role as it featured a lot of bold scenes. However, it was her mother who prompted her to take up the role and told her not to think about what people would comment on.

● She is next seen in a cameo role in the 2022 movie Bagarraju, a Nagarjuna movie. It was a dream come true for her as Nagarjuna is her favourite actor.

● Her most recent appearance is in the 2023 superhit movie Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, where she plays the role of Muskaan, Jeete Singh's beloved. You can watch Simrat Kaur’s movie Gadar 2 on OTT ZEE5.

When she is not busy acting, Simrat Kaur loves to indulge in various other activities:

● She is an avid animal lover and is compassionate towards them. Simrat has a pet dog and often posts photos with him on her social media handles.

● She is a capable horse rider, and there are several images showcasing her skill in handling horses. According to interviews, horse riding is one of her favourite sports activities.

● Besides these, Simrat loves to travel to faraway places and get lost in the magic of a new place.

● She is a trained dancer and loves to dance in her free time.

● Simrat loves to paint when she has some time to take off from her acting career.

● Her family consists of her parents, brother and sister, and she loves to spend some quality time with them whenever possible. There are several pictures on social media of her alongside her brother and sister, Amrit Kaur.

Hope you now know a bit more about Simrat Kaur and Simrat Kaur movies. Make sure to watch her latest movie, Gadar 2, streaming on ZEE5.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)