‘Yodha’ actor Raashii Khanna on Sidharth Malhotra: ‘He is the easiest actor to work with’

Pic: Instagram/Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna, who is soon to be seen as a government official in Raj & DK’s con series Farzi, has an exciting lineup for 2023. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, she opens up about the next big feature release alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha, working in Telugu and Tamil films, and more. Excerpts:

How do you look at 2023?

I think for me, every year is just about trying to find something which I wish to be part of or I wait for certain things to come to me. Our profession is unpredictable. I am not anxious about the future. I love the process of it more than the result. Every day is important and great, that’s how I live.

What are your strengths as a woman in real life?

I don’t believe in gender politics, in the sense that power needs to go. My strength lies in my self-belief. No one can put me down in any way with their words easily. You can’t criticize me and put me down unless it is constructive criticism. I think I know myself well, that is my strength. I am hard-working and this is something I admire about myself. I believe in my own strengths.

What are you doing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi?

I have read a script in Tamil that I might start in March. There’s one Telugu film, which is tentatively titled Sharwanand 33. I can’t reveal anything about it as they are yet to make an announcement. I have also signed two films in Telugu and I am waiting for their official announcements. I am waiting for Farzi to release followed by Yodha on July 7, 2023.

Can you share something about Yodha?

Yodha is one film I am very excited about. My character is very strong. I feel fortunate to get such a character with a difference, which is very strong too.

How was it working with Sidharth Malhotra?

He is a wonderful co-actor. We used to sit and discuss films. Since OTT shows are doing well these days, we didn’t understand whether OTT shows are working or theatrical releases. He is the easiest actor to work with. He is respectful and a sorted actor. With Yodha, Hindi audiences will get to see me after a long time.

If dates clash, which industry will you choose? What differences do you look at between Tollywood and Bollywood?

It is all about the story and the character so wherever a satisfying story will take me, I will go there. There are no barriers now, no industry is big or small. I am hoping to get different Hindi characters, though I was lucky to play varied roles. In films, you cannot stretch a story and the character but in OTT, every character can be flushed out so well that a lot of actors are getting work.