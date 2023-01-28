'People have stopped trusting filmmakers': A R Rahman

Composer-singer A R Rahman needs no introduction. The musician brought India its first Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar with his unparalleled music. The maestro has worked with musicians across the world but his soul lies in India and with Indian music. The ace composer has now collaborated with director Rajkumar Santoshi for his film Gandhi Godse — Ek Yudh, which marks the director’s return after nine years.

Rahman has composed Gandhi’'s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To for Santoshi’s film. The musician had composed the same song for Deepa Mehta’s 2007 release Water. In our recent interaction with Rahman, we asked if composing the same song before, played any distraction. “The situation is a little different. Dramatic scenes are happening alongside the song, so I had to make the music and arrangements according to that. It’s one of my favourite compositions. The lines mean so much to me,” said the musician.

On working with Rajkumar for the first time, Rahman says, “I was thinking this man is courageous. He has always been truthful. He wanted to go onto the edge. He doesn’t compromise over anything. When I saw the movie I felt that he dealt with the Gandhi and Godse narrative very well. I think he has gone back to re-imagining history.”

Over the years, Rahman has become extremely choosy with the kind of projects he wants to work on. “There has been a shift, a maker like him (Rajkumar Santoshi) sits there and if he doesn't like I can make 10 songs for him. But now one can choose between 10 composers and can take one of the stuff from them. This takes away the integrity of the movie. It becomes more of a marketing tool in terms of users. You are forced to make a certain kind of music,” says the 99 Songs director, adding that there’s so much good work happening in regional cinema. “Some beautiful things are happening in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. But I feel working with him who understands my sensibilities, and has love and respect for every note that I played and we receive his amazing feedback. This enables you to do your best,” shares the singer.

Ever since the makers announced the film, it came under the radar of trollers and with much controversy. The makers have also removed a love song from the film. Rahman defends, “If you have made a conventional film, putting a love song will be unsuitable in that particular scene. Also, it’s not about a love story, the film is about these two icons. I never felt bad as I know the film is more important. What if people walk off for this love song and come back? That’s even more humiliating. The director knows when and how to engage the audiences we always trust.

When asked about his views on the increasing boycott and trolling of films he opines, “People have stopped trusting filmmakers because filmmakers are taking sides. So he (Santoshi) is the victim for that.”

