 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates

Farhana Bhatt had multiple fights in the Bigg Boss 19 house after she came back from the secret room. She fought with Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali. Now, in today's episode, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is going to get angry at her because of her comments on housemates. A promo of the same has been released.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
X: Jio Hotstar Reality

Kashmiri actress and peace activist, Farhana Bhatt, had multiple fights in the Bigg Boss 19 house after she came back from the secret room. She fought with Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, and others. Now, in today's (Saturday) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is going to get angry at Farhana because of her comments on housemates. A promo of the same has been released.

In the promo Salman says, "Farhana kisi angle se peace activist lagti hai? Aapka ego itna bada hai. Apne aapko pata nahi kya samajhti hai? Neelam kyu deserve karti hai 2 kaudi ki keh lana? You are a woman and you are saying these things about a woman."

Farhana tells Salman, "Main bahot zyada gusse mein thi." So, the actor says, "Dilao main aapko gussa? You don't understand how wrong you have gone. Yeh toh bada unfair hoga ke yeh sab bolne ke baad abhi tak iss ghar mein ho."

Read Also
TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa Continues To Be At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 At Second...
article-image

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms
Why Is US Prez Donald Trump Returning To US Open After A Decade?
Why Is US Prez Donald Trump Returning To US Open After A Decade?

A netizen tweeted, "She really needs to be called out… FINALLY it’s happening so damn seated for today’s wkv (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Yayy salman finally take a stand on 2 kaudi ki statement (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Chlo sahi advice di h …. Koi ni farahanaaa b positive ok (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

In another promo, Salman is also seen getting angry at Amaal Mallik. It looks like this Weekend Ka Vaar many contestants will have to face the wrath Salman.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task; Nehal Chudasama Blames Abhishek...
article-image

Who Will Get Eliminated This Week From Bigg Boss 19?

Last week, as it was the first Weekend Ka Vaar no was eliminated. Now, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted this week. This week, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik are nominated, so let's wait and watch whose BB19 will come to an end.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt...

'Mujhe Darr Lagta Hai...': Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate Ibrahim Qadri Reveals Why He Doesn't Want To...

'Mujhe Darr Lagta Hai...': Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate Ibrahim Qadri Reveals Why He Doesn't Want To...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Slow Start; Expected To...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat...

'Yeh Bandhan Kabhi Nahi Tootega': Kiku Sharda Reveals Viral Fight Video With Krushna Abhishek Was A...

'Yeh Bandhan Kabhi Nahi Tootega': Kiku Sharda Reveals Viral Fight Video With Krushna Abhishek Was A...