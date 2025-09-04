 Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task; Nehal Chudasama Blames Abhishek Bajaj - Watch Video
A new promo of Bigg Boss 19 has been released, and it is revealed that today (Thursday), the contestants will fight for captaincy. However, during the task, Nehal Chudasama blames Abhishek Bajaj for pushing everyone, and Mridul Tiwari gets injured. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
X: Joi Hotstar Reality

Bigg Boss 19 is surely getting interesting day by day. After the fun task, The BB Show, yesterday (Wednesday), now today (Thursday), the contestants will fight for captaincy. A promo of today's episode has been released in which we can see that Bigg Boss has given a captaincy task to the contestants.

While sharing the promo, Jio Hotstar Reality tweeted, "Aaya naya captaincy ka task aur macha bawaal, kaun banega captain iss baar?" Check out the video below...

In the promo we can see that all the contestants run towards a machine, and during the task, Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali get into a fight. Even Nehal Chudasama blames Abhishek for pushing everyone. At the end of the promo, we get to see that Mridul Tiwari is injured and he is bleeding.

Nehal says, "He (Abhishek) is getting physical in every task. Abhishek ne sabko push...woh dekho usko (Mridul) lag gaya."

Netizens React To Bigg Boss 19 Promo

A netizen tweeted, "Ye ch**iya Abishek is a manchild. That's it. He acts like a immature person (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Ye abhishek ka jada ho raha h ab mardul ka mu Tod diya bhai (sic)."

One netizen supported Abhishek, and tweeted, "Itna dard hai aur lag rhi hai toh nikal jao task se, Physical task me koi ful nhi barsayga (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Baseer Ali - The New Captain Of The House?

While we will come to whether who has won the captaincy task tonight, many social media accounts have been posting that Baseer Ali is the new captain of the house. So, let's wait and watch!

