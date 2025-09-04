TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa Continues To Be At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 At Second Spot; Bigg Boss 19 Fails To Enter Top 10

YouTube: Star Plus

The TRP report of week 34 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa, as usual, has taken the number one position. It has got the TRP of 2.4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was at the third position last week, but it has now jumped to the second spot with a TRP of 2.0. KSBKBT2 is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, with a rating of 2.0.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was at the fourth spot last week, has maintained its position with a TRP of 1.9. Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha is back in top 5. It has a TRP of 1.8.

Sharad Kelkar starrer Tum Se Tum Tak has taken the sixth position this week with a TRP of 1.7. The show was in the top five last week. Zee TV's one more show, Vasudha, has been getting a good response. It was at the ninth position last week, but this week, with a TRP of 1.4, it is at the seventh spot.

Mangal Lakshmi is at the eighth position with a TRP of 1.4, and Aarti Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak have taken the ninth and 10th spot. Aarti Anjali Awasthi got a rating of 1.3, and Jhanak is also back in the top 10 with a rating of 1.3.

Bigg Boss season 19 has failed to make it to the top 10. But let's hope that maybe in the upcoming days, with more drama and fights in the house, the show might get a better TRP.

Talking about other reality shows, Pati Patni Aur Panga got a TRP of 1.2. Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has disappointed once again with a TRP of 0.8. Even Zee TV's Choriyaan Chali Gaon is not getting a good response, and it has a TRP of 0.8.