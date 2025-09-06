 'Future Mrs Liger': Are Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Engaged? Fans Spot Ring On Actress' Finger
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. Now, recently, a video of Rashmika went viral on social media in which she is wearing a ring on her ring finger, and fans are wondering whether the Dear Comrade jodi is engaged.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Instagram: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai, and a video from there has gone viral in which the actress is seen wearing a ring on her ring finger. Fans have spotted the ring and they are wondering whether Rashmika and her rumoured beau, Vijay Deverakonda, are engaged.

The pictures and videos of Rashmika have gone viral on social media, and Reddit users are discussing whether the Dear Comrade jodi is engaged or not.

A Reddit user wrote, "Now she will be THE Rashmika Devarakonda (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Future Mrs. Liger." One more Reddit user commented, "Thought she might wait out for a better guy, but choices. Congratulations to Both (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The rumours of Rashmika and Vijay's relationship have been doing the rounds for the past many years. But, the actors have not yet confirmed that they are dating.

However, they have been giving hints to their fans by sharing pictures with the same background as if they were together at the location. Well, if they are engaged, are we going to hear the wedding bells soon? Let's wait and watch!

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Upcoming Movies

Rashmika has films like Thama, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Mysaa, and Cocktail 2 lined up. Thama is slated to release on Diwali this year, a few days ago, the teaser of the movie was released. It received a good response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Vijay has films like VD14 and SVC 59 lined up. Reportedly, for VD 14 which will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Rashmika is being considered as the female lead. The fans of both the actors have been excited to watch them on the big screens agains.

