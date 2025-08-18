Video: Vijay Deverakonda Holds Rashmika Mandanna Close As They Lead India Day Parade In New York, Rumoured Couple Waves National Flag

Actors and rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda led the India Day Parade in New York as Grand Marshals. Several pictures and videos of the duo from the parade have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Vijay and Rashmika made a striking entry at the India Day Parade, the largest of its kind in the world, as they stepped out in colour-coordinated outfits. While the Liger actor wore a heavily embroidered beige sherwani, Rashmika complimented him in a beige suit, adding a vibrant touch with her red dupatta.

The event took place on August 17, when the duo, along with other dignitaries, hopped onto a vehicle and paraded down the iconic Madison Avenue route.

Their appearance was particularly special, as it marked their first joint public outing in years, coming amid rumours about their relationship.

In one of the videos, the actors are seen waving the national flag of India. Check out Rashmika and Vijay's video here:

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship

Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time now, and it was in 2023 that the rumours of the two dating surfaced online after they were spotted holidaying together in the Maldives.

While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have dropped enough hints to affirm the buzz. Earlier, at a pre-release event of Pushpa 2 in Chennai, Rashmika was asked if the man she wanted to marry was from the film industry, to which she replied, "Everyone knows about it," without naming Vijay.

About the parade

Thousands of Indian-Americans came together in New York on Sunday (local time) to mark India's 79th Independence Day with grandeur and pride. The celebrations were further enhanced by Shri Krishna Janmashtami, with ISKCON New York organising a Rath Yatra that drew hundreds of devotees.

Several dignitaries, including Congressman Shri Thanedar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joined the parade, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who was present at the event, expressed his delight at the massive turnout. "It is a matter of great happiness that members of the Indian diaspora in such large numbers gathered here in New York City. India's independence is being celebrated... The Mayor of New York is also present here," Sandhu said, as quoted by ANI.

The parade, organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), featured a special float by the Consulate General of India in New York. Themed 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the float showcased India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence, highlighting progress in technology, infrastructure, and digital transformation.