Raaz Director Vikram Bhatt's Mother Varsha Bhatt Dies At 85, Last Rites Held In Mumbai's Versova

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has directed Hindi films like Raaz, Awara Pagal Deewana, Footpath, Raaz 3D, among others, lost his mother Varsha Bhatt, who passed away on Saturday, September 6. She had reportedly been unwell for some time due to a prolonged illness.

Vikram Bhatt's Mother Varsha Bhatt Dies

Varsha Bhatt’s last rites were performed in Versova, Mumbai, at 2:00 pm in the presence of close family members. She was the wife of noted cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, the man behind the lens of iconic films such as Aashiqui, Sadak, Agneepath, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

About Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt entered the film industry at the age of 14, working as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on his debut film Kanoon Kya Karega in 1984.

Recently, Vikram opened up about his autoimmune condition and shared that when stars like Deepika Padukone and Samantha Ruth Prabhu speak about their health struggles, it encourages others to come forward and find strength.

He told Pinkvilla, "I have always suffered from depression. The reason I did not want to have Shweta (his wife) in my life is because I was like 'why you want to be with a depressed person?' and she said that's not your choice to make. I have an autoimmune condition, it called Axial spondyloarthritis. It is a kind of an arthritis where the bones begin to fuse. The result is a lot of pain."

Vikram Bhatt Work Front

Vikram is gearing up for the sequel to his 2011 release Haunted – 3D, titled Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past.

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who played the lead in the original, will reprise his role in the sequel. Reality show star and actress Chetna Pande has been cast as the female lead, while the first instalment featured Pia Bajpayee.

The film is slated to release on November 21, 2025.