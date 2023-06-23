Vikram Bhatt On Adipurush: 'I'm Confused If It's Ramayana Or Something Else'

In what was anticipated to be a blockbuster release, the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush took the box office by storm initially. However, the film's fortunes have taken a dramatic downturn due to negative word-of-mouth and poor reviews.

Director Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of the revered Indian epic, Ramayana, has left filmgoers disappointed, and even renowned director Vikram Bhatt finds himself perplexed by Adipurush.

Vikram Bhatt, grandson of legendary filmmaker Vijay Bhatt, who directed the iconic Hindi film Ramrajya (1943), reveals that Adipurush has raised questions about its own identity.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Speaking to Times of India, Bhatt shares his confusion, saying, "Firstly, I am confused if Adipurush is Ramayana or something else coz we are showed in the beginning of the disclaimer that this is not the Ramayana, it is inspired by the Ramayana. They wish to reserve a seat for Hanuman Ji saying wherever there is Ramayan, Lord Hanuman will be there. So, whether it is Ramayana or not, only makers will choose it."

Bhatt expresses concern over the impact of such films on the audience, emphasizing that their beliefs and sentiments should be prioritized above entertainment or financial gain.

He believes that movies like Adipurush are not simply meant to be consumed for leisure but should be approached with reverence.

Bhatt draws a parallel to the past when people built temples dedicated to their deities out of belief, not with the intention of profiting from them. According to him, if a film is calling upon the audience for "worship," it must live up to their expectations.

ADIPURUSH'S DECLINE IN THEATRES

Adipurush, released in cinemas on June 16, has faced a harsh reality check at the box office. Despite its initial success, the film's collections have plummeted, amassing only Rs 259.9 crore (domestic net) across all languages.

This decline underscores the importance of understanding the audience's expectations and delivering a cinematic adaptation that respects the sacredness of the source material.