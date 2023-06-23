'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned |

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat reacted to Om Raut's film Adipurush and the dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir, as the film continues to draw flack for the dialogues, visual representation, and hurting religious sentiments. Chauhan, who was a former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman, shared that he wants the film to be banned.

Chauhan told a news portal, "I did not watch the film despite buying a ticket.” Then added, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don't want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.”

Adipurush, the latest adaptation of the epic Ramayana faced backlash for the poor quality of its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir, especially for Lord Hanuman in the Lanka Dahan sequence. In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka. toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'.

While the makers have revised the controversial dialogues, Gajendra went on to say, No matter how much you try to improve it, it won't change. It won't bring any benefit. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it. I think Manoj Muntashir has introduced ignorance to the world. He really has no knowledge. He is still being stubborn. This arrogance is not right for any artist."

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage.