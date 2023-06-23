 'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned

'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned

Adipurush, the latest adaptation of the epic Ramayana faced backlash for the poor quality of its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned |

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat reacted to Om Raut's film Adipurush and the dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir, as the film continues to draw flack for the dialogues, visual representation, and hurting religious sentiments. Chauhan, who was a former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman, shared that he wants the film to be banned.

Chauhan told a news portal, "I did not watch the film despite buying a ticket.” Then added, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don't want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.”

Read Also
Popular Songs Written By Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir: Teri Mitti to Galliyan
article-image

Adipurush, the latest adaptation of the epic Ramayana faced backlash for the poor quality of its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir, especially for Lord Hanuman in the Lanka Dahan sequence. In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka. toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'.

Read Also
Adipurush Dialogues Changed: 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' Amended Version Goes Viral
article-image

While the makers have revised the controversial dialogues, Gajendra went on to say, No matter how much you try to improve it, it won't change. It won't bring any benefit. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it. I think Manoj Muntashir has introduced ignorance to the world. He really has no knowledge. He is still being stubborn. This arrogance is not right for any artist."

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage.

Read Also
Nepal Court Lifts Ban On Adipurush; Kathmandu Mayor Says 'Will Defy Order, I'm Ready To Face...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned

'Manoj Muntashir Is Arrogant': Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Wants Adipurush To Be Banned

Video: Harry Styles Stops Concert For Pregnant Fan To Use Washroom So She Doesn't Miss Anything

Video: Harry Styles Stops Concert For Pregnant Fan To Use Washroom So She Doesn't Miss Anything

Agent, Malli Pelli, Kerala Crime Files: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You...

Agent, Malli Pelli, Kerala Crime Files: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You...

Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hrithik Roshan's Jashn E Bahaaraa Performed At White House

Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hrithik Roshan's Jashn E Bahaaraa Performed At White House

1920 Horrors of The Heart Review: Avika Gor’s Hindi Film Debut Is Nothing But Balika Vadhu 2.0

1920 Horrors of The Heart Review: Avika Gor’s Hindi Film Debut Is Nothing But Balika Vadhu 2.0