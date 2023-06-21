Popular Songs Written By Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir: Teri Mitti to Galliyan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been making headlines ever since Adipurush hit the big screens. He is being criticised for writing 'tapori' and 'cringeworthy' dialogues in the film

He is also accused of plagiarism by netizens

On World Music Day 2023, let's take a look at some of the most popular songs written by Muntashir

Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush

Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh

Lut Gaye from Mumbai Saga

Teri Galliyan from Ek Villain

Jab Tak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Gazab Ka Hai Yeh Din from Sanam Re

Bandeya from Sardar Ka Grandson

Chal Wahin Chalein from Saina

Teri Mitti from Kesari

Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

