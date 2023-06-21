Popular Songs Written By Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir: Teri Mitti to Galliyan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been making headlines ever since Adipurush hit the big screens. He is being criticised for writing 'tapori' and 'cringeworthy' dialogues in the film
He is also accused of plagiarism by netizens
On World Music Day 2023, let's take a look at some of the most popular songs written by Muntashir
Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush
Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh
Lut Gaye from Mumbai Saga
Teri Galliyan from Ek Villain
Jab Tak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Gazab Ka Hai Yeh Din from Sanam Re
Bandeya from Sardar Ka Grandson
Chal Wahin Chalein from Saina
Teri Mitti from Kesari
Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Thanks For Reading!