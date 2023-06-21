Neeyat: Vidya Balan's 10 Suspects Revealed Ahead Of Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Ahead of its trailer launch on June 22, the makers of Neeyat gave a sneak peek into its world of mystery
They unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters. Vijay will once again be seen as a detective (Mira Roa) in the film. Here's all we know about Mira's suspects
Ram Kapoor is Ashish Kapoor aka AK - The billionaire who knows how to have a good time even when the times are not good
Niki Walia is Tarot card reader Zara. The makers introduced her as faith healer, an enigma to all
Rahul Bose is Jimmy Mistry - His heart cuts cheques his bank can’t cash
Shahana Goswami is Lisa - The ‘beat’ to the billionaire’s ‘heart’
Prajakta Koli is Gigi - An open book…of secrets
Neeraj Kabi is Sanjay Suri - The doctor with a license to kill
Dipannita is Noor Suri - Loyal wife and a devoted mother. She is unarmed and dangerous
Amrita Puri is Kay - 1 part woman-Friday. 1 part loyalist. All-parts dangerous
Shashank Arora is Ryan Kapoor - Born with a silver spoon, he likes to live on the golden edge
Danesh Razvi is Tanveer - The event manager dealing with unusual events
The movie is being directed by Anu Menon who previously did 'Shakuntala Devi' with Vidya Balan
