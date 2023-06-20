Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora Shares Tips To Stay Fit, Busts Myths

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
World Yoga Day has been celebrated on June 21 since 2015. This year, here are a few tips from Malaika Arora to stay fit with yoga
"Who says Yoga can't be fun? Let your practice be an outlet for you to celebrate your happiness and let go of the stress"
"And along the way, you will realise that you've not only challenged yourself but achieved your goals and broken a few more"
"Remember to love your practice and not feel compelled by it"
"Fit lagna sirf baahar se hi nahi, andar se bhi zaroori hai"
"Props can be fun to workout with. If you look around, you will find so many things to be used as a prop. In case you do not have a belt, you can always use a towel or a strap"
"Sometimes we tend to forget that 'small progress is better than no progress'. If you've not achieved your fitness or any other goals in the last month, remember that you are making progress"
"Your body & mind is a reflection of your lifestyle. Keep at it. EVERY SINGLE DAY"
"Did you know we store most of our negative emotions in the hips? This is why including hip mobility flows/asanas in your yoga practice is very important"
"This is not only because it's great to release pent-up emotional stress but also because it can improve your body's stability, flexibility and strength. It helps boost your athletic performance and even prevents injuries or pains in the lower back"
"If you have access, add the wheel in your workout to challenge yourself and get a deeper stretch"
"Walk, run, move, breathe, stretch, flex. But #startohkaro"
