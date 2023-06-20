10 Minutes Yoga: 7 Yoga Asanas That You Can Do At Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Yoga is a great way to improve flexibility, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. Here are 7yoga asanas that you can do at home in just 10 minutes
Remember to listen to your body and modify the poses as needed. If you have any specific health concerns, it's always best to consult with a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before starting a new exercise routine. Enjoy your home yoga practice!
Mountain Pose (Tadasana): Stand tall with your feet together or slightly apart. Distribute your weight evenly on both feet. Relax your shoulders, lengthen your spine, and engage your core. Take deep breaths and focus on grounding yourself
Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Begin on your hands and knees, with your hands slightly forward of your shoulders. Press your palms into the mat and lift your knees off the floor. Straighten your legs, but keep a slight bend in the knees if needed. Press your heels towards the ground and lengthen your spine. Relax your head and neck
Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): Step your right foot forward into a lunge position, with your right knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor. Turn your left foot slightly inward. Gaze over your right hand and sink into the pose, feeling the strength and stability in your legs
Tree Pose (Vrikshasana): Stand tall with your feet together. Shift your weight onto your left foot and bring the sole of your right foot to rest on your left inner thigh or calf (avoid placing it directly on the knee joint). Press your foot and leg together. Balance and bring your hands together at your chest. Find a focal point to help with balance
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips up towards the ceiling, engaging your glutes and core. Keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Hold the pose for a few breaths
Child's Pose (Balasana): Sit on your heels and lower your forehead to the ground while extending your arms forward. Relax your shoulders and allow your body to rest. Breathe deeply into your lower back and let go of any tension. This pose is excellent for relaxation and releasing stress
Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and slightly apart. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Allow your body to completely relax into the floor. Stay in this pose for a few minutes, practicing deep relaxation
Thanks For Reading!