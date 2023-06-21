Adipurush Dialogues Changed: 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' Amended Version Goes Viral

The makers of the recently-released Adipurush faced the heat of the audience after they showed Lord Hanuman uttering some controversial dialogues in what netizens claimed to be "tapori" language. Post the backlash, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir announced that the lines will be amended, and looks like they have fulfilled their promise to the viewers.

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16, Friday, and by the end of the day, the public's verdict was out, and it was not what the makers would have expected. The film, which was Om Raut's passion project, has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 500 crore, and the audience was disappointed by the substandard dialogues and below-par visuals despite the huge amount.

People called for ban on the film in several parts of the country. Not just that, but Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir also received death threats from a couple of fringe groups.

Adipurush's 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' dialogue changed

One of the talking points of the film was the dialogue by the character of Lord Hanuman, in which he could be heard telling Indrajit, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," in reference to Ravan, aka Lankesh.

However, as soon as the clip went viral, netizens slammed the makers for making the character of Lord Hanuman use such language, and after considering the feedback, the dialogues have now been changed.

Several clips of the amended dialogues were shared online in which Lord Hanuman can now be heard saying, "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi tere Lanka ki, toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka he."

Manoj Muntashir's emotional note post backlash

Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush, stated after the backlash that the lines were deliberately written in the way for the current generation to connect with the story.

He also penned a long note on his social media handle and stated that though he has written around 4000 lines in Adipurush, he was being judged and bashed based on just a couple of dialogues.

"It is possible that in a 3-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for 3 minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write Sanatan-Drohi on my forehead," he had written in the note, along with the promise to change the dialogues within a week.