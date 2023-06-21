Video: This Scene From Adipurush Accused Of Being Copied From The Avengers |

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana continues to be trolled across social media platforms for its pedestrian dialogues, poor VFX, and the overall representation of Hindu gods. Now, a viral video draws comparisons of Adipurush with MCU’s 2012 film The Avengers. The Om Raut directorial has been accused of copying this Hollywood blockbuster’s epic battle scene.

The scene in question involves Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena getting into battle mode after they reach Lanka. The camera movement and their pose reminded netizens of The Avengers when they assemble to fight the Chitauri fleet after New York City is under attack.

Watch the video below.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

On Tuesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Adipurush for hurting religious sentiments. They also stated they needed an FIR against the director and writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla.

The film witnessed a major drop in its box office collection amid controversies.

Adipurush stirred controversy over its dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad.

The controversy is in the Lanka Dahan scene when Ravan's son lights up lord Hanuman's tail and says: "Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai." To which the character of Hanuman replies: 'Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

Many viewers and political party leaders pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters. Many took to the streets and engaged in protests seeking a ban on the film.

After receiving flak, Manoj said the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to "revise some of the dialogues". He had said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.