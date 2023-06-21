Sunil Lahri Lashes Out Against Makers Of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush: Forget Making Huge Money, They Will Not Be Able To Even Get The Invested Amount

Sunil Lahri | Pic: Instagram/sunil_lahri

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) answers a volley of questions exclusively about Adipurush. The film directed by Om Raut has received loads of flak especially on the weird and colloquial dialogues of Manoj Muntashir, expressions of the actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. Excerpts:

What’s your opinion about Adipurush?

I have watched Adipurush. One word I will say it’s disappointing. The makers and the producers and writers I was expecting something substantial and good will be shown on the celluloid. We all had a lot of expectations. They are very confused and not very clear. They didn’t do justice to the character nor did they do justice to the audience as they failed to create any emotions. I was watching the film as an audience; I didn’t get moved with any scene. In fact some blunders were committed for example the lanka had to be sone ki they constructed a black lanka.

What do you have to say about Laxman’s role played by you and Sunny Singh? There is a huge comparison, do you agree?

Basically, I felt he (Sunny) had nothing to play. This brother is not given proper characterisation. I don’t feel he is a bad actor. Whatever he has done earlier, he has done a good job in the past. Even Ram’s character and Laxman’s character has no differentiation at all. They look same in their behaviour and performances.

What difference did you note in Arun Govil and Prabhas’s character as Ram?

There was no human touch in Prabas’s persona as Ram. Arun Govil has been portrayed very rightly as Ram - being calm, composed, contented, peaceful and very divine. Unlike this Ram who fails to ignite all this in the viewers and fails to grab their attention in a positive manner. I think it’s not the fault of Prabhas. He is a good actor. I feel it’s the mistake of the brief given to him. It has been conceived by the director. God knows what went in his mind while conceiving it.

What about Sita, did you find the emotional touch of Sita mata in Kriti?

I didn’t find any emotional touch of mata in Kriti. It’s the director who narrates a character to perform the way he has conceptualised. I don’t blame the actor.

What is your take on Saif’s performance in the film?

Honestly, Saif has performed very well not as Ravan but the character which was given to him was at his best as a performer if compared to all the other characters in the film.

Manoj gave two differing statements on news channels as before the release he claimed the makers didn't attempt to 'modernise' it. However, after Adipurush hit screens, he said that it was 'inspired' by the Ramayana hence they didn't even give it the same title as the book? Do you think they merely wanted to make money?

This is not even a modern Ramayan. They didn’t realise that maybe, they may have thought they would make a huge booty. But I think they will not be able to even get the invested amount, forget making huge money out of this film. There is a disclaimer stating - This is based on the Ramayana. How could they take such cinematic liberties? Once the damage is done it is done. Now changing dialogues and disclaimer etc. will not control the damage done.