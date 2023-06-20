Adipurush: Old Video Of Prabhas Saying He Was Sceptical To Play Lord Ram Resurfaces; WATCH

Prabhas' latest film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been constantly under the scanner ever since it hit the big screens. From critics to reviewers, people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the depiction of the epic characters in Adipurush.

Prabhas portrayal as Raghav (Lord Ram) in the film has piqued the maximum interest ever since the project was announced. However, the actor is also being trolled for his not so great performance in the film.

Amid the criticism and trolling, a video of Prabhas' old interview has gone viral in which he says he was not confident about playing Raghav in Adipurush.

During the promotions of Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Prabhas had said in an interview, "After fours days of shoot, I called Om and asked, 'Can I do it?' In any film you make a mistake, it’s fine, but you can’t make it in Adipurush. So I asked him ‘Can I do it?’ And he said ‘Don’t worry, I’m there. We’ll do it'."

Amid the controversies surrounding the film, the said video is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Take a look:

Adipurush Controversy

The film has resulted in a nationwide debate and protests have erupted in several cities, calling for a ban on the film.

Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, among others, the film is facing flak from all sections of the society for insulting the intellect and sentiments of the audience.

Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are now receiving death threats from several Hindu outfits with many creating ruckus in different parts of the country. While their effigies are being burnt in Chhattisgarh, a screening of the film was stalled in a Mumbai theatre.