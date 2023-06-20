Mukesh Khanna Asks Saif Ali Khan 'Who The Hell Are You?' After Adipurush Actor Says He'll Make Ravan 'Humorous'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed Saif Ali Khan's old statement in which said he would make the character of Ravan a little 'humourous' in his latest film Adipurush. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been embroiled in controversies ever since it hit the theatres on June 16.

Netizens have come down heavily against the depictions of the epic characters in Adipurush and took offence not only in their portrayals but also their costumes.

Mukesh Khanna slams Saif's old remark

Sharing a video on his official YouTube channel, Khanna spoke at length about the various aspects of the film that he felt were horribly 'wrong'.

He also slammed Saif Ali Khan and opened up about Saif's old interview in which he shared his experience of playing Ravan. Khanna pointed out that Saif had said he would make the character a little 'humourous'.

The veteran star said that Ravan was not a comic character and asked, "Who the hell are you to change the characterisation of our epic characters."

Netizens are also disappointed with the makers over the wrongful and untrue depiction of Ravan, a devout Lord Shiva devotee and a Brahmin by practice. In one of the scenes, he is shown feeding non-vegetarian food to his Pushpak Vimaan, that is played by a bat.

In the said scene, Saif Ali Khan, who plays Lankesh in the film is seen thrusting a gigantic piece of raw meat inside the bat’s mouth and watches in glee as the animal devours his meal.

Adipurush Controversy

The film has resulted in a nationwide debate and protests have erupted in several cities, calling for a ban on the film.

Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, among others, the film is facing flak from all sections of the society for insulting the intellect and sentiments of the audience.

Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are now receiving death threats from several Hindu outfits with many creating ruckus in different parts of the country. While their effigies are being burnt in Chhattisgarh, a screening of the film was stalled in a Mumbai theatre.