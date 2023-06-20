Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 4: Om Raut's Film Witnesses 75% Drop, Rakes ₹9 Crore In Hindi Belt Amid Controversy

Om Raut's Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, saw a major drop in its box office collection on the fourth day of its release. The film hit the big screens on June 16 and opened with a bang at the box office. However, on Monday (June 19), the Hindi collections for the movie were in the range of Rs 8-9 crore nett.

Adipurush box office collection

According to a report in Box Office India, the four day business of the film is Rs 113 crore nett and it has witnessed a drop of 75 per cent in its collection. Reportedly, the film’s all-India collection (nett) for Monday was around Rs 20 crore.

According to trade estimates, Adipurush might even struggle to beat Kartik Aaryan’s 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had clocked more than Rs 185 crore.

Adipurush Controversy

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have also slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.