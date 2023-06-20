Kriti Sanon Focuses On 'Cheers & Claps' Amid Raging Adipurush Controversy

Seems like actor Kriti Sanon has decided not to pay heed to the backlash surrounding her latest release 'Adipurush'.

On Monday, Kriti, who essayed the role of Sita in the mythological drama, took to Instagram and shared videos of the audience cheering for the movie. In one of the clips, moviegoers can be heard singing 'Ram Siya Ram'.

"Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," she captioned the post.

Fans hype Kriti Sanon as Sita

As soon as Kriti dropped the cryptic post, fans chimed in the comment section to extend support to the actor.

"Kriti, you did an amazing job. Please don't believe the reviews," a social media user commented.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon commented, "Proud of you." However, there's a section of social media users who called out Kriti for not "accepting that movie was terrible."

"Kriti plz accept that the movie was a terrible mistake and move on. One of the worst adaptations of Ramayan I've seen. The director and writer should be banned for life for making such a 3rd class movie," an Instagram user commented.

The Adipurush controversy

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' have decided to revamp the dialogues.

On Sunday evening, Nepali capital Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a ban on Indian movies following the 'Adipurush' dialogue controversy. In less than an hour of the KMC Mayor's decision, the Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya also sent letters to three movie theatres to halt the screening of all Indian movies starting Monday morning.

With orders from the mayors of both Metropolitan cities, the halls in both places have taken off the screening of Indian movies from their schedule and replaced them with Hollywood and Nepali movies.