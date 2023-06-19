'This Is Not Kamasutra': Netizens Fume Over Vibhishan's Wife's Scene in Adipurush

Director Om Raut's magnum opus, 'Adipurush', released in theatres on June 16, Friday, and it is has been making headlines ever since for all the wrong reasons. The film, which is a retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, has been facing the wrath of the public, who have accused the makers of insulting the Hindu Gods.

The makers are being bashed left, right and centre, mainly for the substandard dialogues spoken by the characters and the below-par visual effects, despite being made on a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore.

Several scenes from the film are now going viral on the internet with the Twitterati slamming the makers for their portrayal of the characters of Ramayana on the big screen.

Netizens upset with Vibhishan's wife's scene

After clips of Lord Hanuman's street-style dialogues and of Sita interacting with Lankesh went viral on the internet and faced the public ire, the latest addition to it is a scene showing Sarama, the wife of Ravan's brother Vibhishan.

In a couple of pictures doing the rounds on the internet, the character of Vibhishan's wife, played by Trupti Toradmal, can be seen draping a saree with a low-cut blouse, and it seems to have not gone down well with the Twitterati.

A user wrote, "This scene is not from Kamasutra. This is still from Adipurush. She is playing role of Vibhishan's wife. Was this character description also given to Manoj Shukla by his grandmother?"

"Is this for real?" another user asked.

Adipurush makers receive threats

'Adipurush' has resulted in a nationwide debate and protests have erupted in several cities, calling for a ban on the film.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, among others.

Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir have received death threats from several Hindu fringe groups. Not just that, but their effigies were hanged from a tree in Chhattisgarh, and a screening of 'Adipurush' was stalled inside a theatre in Mumbai.

