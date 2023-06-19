 Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Production banner T-Series said the movie, fronted by Prabhas, minted Rs 100 crore globally on the third day of its release.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3 |

Mumbai: "Adipurush", a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has minted Rs 340 crore at the global box office in three days, the makers claimed Monday. Production banner T-Series said the movie, fronted by Prabhas, minted Rs 100 crore globally on the third day of its release.

"'Adipurush' continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

Read Also
Mumbai: Hindutva Outfit Creates Ruckus, Stops Adipurush Screening In Nallasopara Theatre; Video...
article-image

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

"Adipurush" is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well.

Read Also
Adipurush Makers Write To Kathmandu Mayor Over Film Ban: 'It Was Never Intentional'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic Of Nick Jonas Reading To Daughter Malti Marie On Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic Of Nick Jonas Reading To Daughter Malti Marie On Father's Day

Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Drop New Poster, Teaser To Be Out On THIS...

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Drop New Poster, Teaser To Be Out On THIS...

Who Is Jad Hadid? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Who Is Charming His Way Into Hearts Of Women Of...

Who Is Jad Hadid? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Who Is Charming His Way Into Hearts Of Women Of...