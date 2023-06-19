 Mumbai: Hindutva Outfit Creates Ruckus, Stops Adipurush Screening In Nallasopara Theatre; Video Viral
Mumbai: Hindutva Outfit Creates Ruckus, Stops Adipurush Screening In Nallasopara Theatre; Video Viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

A Mumbai-based Hindutva outfit, named Rashtra Pratham, barged into a cinema hall in the city's Nallasopara suburb on Sunday night and stopped a screening of Om Raut's 'Adipurush' amid the raging controversies surrounding the film. The film released in theatres on June 16 and it has been facing the public ire for allegedly insulting the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

'Adipurush' is a retelling of the Ramayana by Om Raut, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

The film has resulted into a massive uproar in the country, owing to its substandard steet-style dialogues and below par visual effects.

article-image

Hindu group creates ruckus at Mumbai theatre

The incident took place in a theatre housed inside the Capital Mall of Nallasopara. Around 8 pm, a bunch of members of the Rashtra Pratham group barged inside the theatre and raised slogans against the film and its makers.

The ruckus eventually forced the theatre owners and organisers to stop the screening of the film.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which the members can be seen getting into a heated argument with the audience inside the theatre and the mall's management.

article-image

Adipurush makers receive death threats

Meanwhile, director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are right in the eye of the storm and they have been receiving death threats from several parts of the country.

In Chhattisgarh, effigies of Raut and Muntashir were hanged by a tree and the chief minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel, has also stated that the film will be banned in the state if the people demand so.

Not just that, but the Kshatriya Karni Sena also threatened to kill Raut. "We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him," Dr Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, said.

article-image

