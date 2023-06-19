Video: Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Get Death Threats From Hindu Fringe Group, 'Ghar Bhi, Tera, Sar Bhi Tera' |

Irked over the controversial dialogues and the portrayal of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravan in the recently released film Adipurush, Kshatriya Karni Sena in a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to kill the film’s director Om Raut, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

Dr. Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, said during a press conference in Biaora, Rajgarh, “We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him.” Watch the video below.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

Indal Singh Rana, at the press conference, used the same dialogue and threatened Manoj by saying, "Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka."

Several parties, including the AAP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised Adipurush for hurting the sentiments of the people. Fronted by Prabhas, Adipurush has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' have decided to revamp the dialogues.

The 3D multilingual film, also starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, was released across the country on Friday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Adipurush has a budget of Rs 500 crore. The makers claimed the film raised Rs 140 crore on the day of its release on Friday.