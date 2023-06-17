 Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir REACTS To Hate On Hanuman's 'Cringe' Dialogues: 'Kept Them Simple So People Can Relate'
Saturday, June 17, 2023
article-image

Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' is finally out in theatres after much hype and anticipation and it has left the audience divided over its dialogues, visuals and screenplay. The film has already sparked a massive controversy over the dialogues in it, especially those of Lord Hanuman, and now, the writer Manoj Muntashir has finally broken his silence and explained his stance.

Netizens slammed the makers for giving dialogues like "Lanka laga denge" to Lord Hanuman, played by Devdatta Nage, and Muntashir has now said that the dialogues were deliberately written in a way that would connect with today's generation.

In 'Adipurush', Prabhas is seen playing the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon plays Sita. The character of the mighty Ravana, aka Lankesh, has been portrayed by Saif Ali Khan.

article-image

Manoj Muntashir breaks silence on 'Adipurush' dialogues controversy

During an interaction with a news portal, Muntashir stated that the dialogues of 'Adipurush' went through a meticulous process to keep them as simple as they can get.

He justified that the story of Ramayana is recited by elders, grandparents, and even the biggest saints of the country in similar language and fashion, and that he was not the first person to put it that way.

"There are numerous characters in a film and all of them do not speak in the same manner. I am not the first one to write those dialogues this way. What is so wrong with these dialogues?" he questioned.

article-image

What is the Adipurush controversy?

'Adipurush' has been facing the public ire ever since the first teaser of the film released last year. People criticised the below-par visual effects and the caricaturish look of characters in the film, which is touted to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

The makers then delayed the film's release by another six months with the promise to understand the feedback and improve the VFX, but as soon as it hit the theatres on Friday, the visuals and dialogues once again became a hot topic of discussion and criticism.

article-image
