Saif Ali Khan Aka Lankesh Makes FIRST Appearance Amid Adipurush Controversy - See Photos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of the mighty demon king Ravana, aka Lankesh, in Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', was finally spotted in the city after being missing from the film's promotions. While Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and even producer Bhushan Kumar went all out with their city tours and promotions for 'Adipurush', Saif had maintained radio silence on the film and the controversies that it got itself into.

Saif was even missing from the grand trailer launch event of 'Adipurush' that took place in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh a few days before the film's release.

'Adipurush' released in theatres on June 16 and Saif finally made his first public appearance after the film's release as he attended a special screening in Mumbai.

Read Also PIL Against Adipurush In Delhi HC For Portraying Ravan And Hanuman In An Inappropriate Manner

Saif Ali Khan's first appearance amid Adipurush controversy

On Friday night, Saif was seen attending a special screening of 'Adipurush' with his sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

As soon as he stepped out of the theatre, the media and paparazzi congratulated him for his role and the film, and the actor was seen thanking them with folded hands and thumbs up.

Saif Ali Khan at Adipurush screening | Photo by Varinder Chawla

For the unawares, the character of Lankesh, played by Saif, has been on the receiving end of severe backlash ever since the first teaser of 'Adipurush' was released by the makers last year. People had called the makers out for Ravan's caricaturish look as Saif was seen sporting a buzz cut and spiked hairstyle with kohl-rimmed eyes.

As the film hit the theatres, though viewers lauded Saif's performance as Lankesh, his look in the film once again became a topic of discussion, along with several dialogues and scenes, including one wherein he is seen getting a massage from a bunch of snakes.

Saif's absence from Adipurush promotions

Ever since the backlash that the teaser received last year, Saif seemed to have completely dissociated himself from 'Adipurush'. While he was spotted out and about in the city for his other professional commitments, he gave every promotional event related to the Om Raut-directorial a miss.

Saif's absence from 'Adipurush' promotions raised several eyebrows, but the makers and the actor chose to remain tightlipped about the same. The final trailer of the film too did not disclose much of Lankesh or his real look.

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' released in theatres on Friday amid much pomp and show. From erecting massive posters of Prabhas in his Lord Ram avatar to offering extravagant garlands and bursting firecrackers, fans went all out to make the film a massive success.