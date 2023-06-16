 Adipurush: Here's Why Saif Ali Khan's Ravan Doesn't Touch Kriti Sanon During Sita-Haran Scene
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdipurush: Here's Why Saif Ali Khan's Ravan Doesn't Touch Kriti Sanon During Sita-Haran Scene

Adipurush: Here's Why Saif Ali Khan's Ravan Doesn't Touch Kriti Sanon During Sita-Haran Scene

Prabhas is seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's magnum opus, 'Adipurush', while Devdatta Nage essays the character of Lord Hanuman

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

After much wait and anticipation, Om Raut's magnum opus, 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, finally hit the theatres on Friday. The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience, and netizens are busy dissecting and analysing numerous scenes from the film.

One such scene has come to the people's notice in which the mighty demon king Ravan, aka Lankesh, played by Ravan kidnaps Kriti Sanon's Sita, referred to as Janaki, without touching her.

As soon as the Sita-Haran scene went viral, netizens expressed their disappointment and confusion, and to put the buzz to rest, screenwriter of 'Adipurush', Manoj Muntashir, broke his silence and explained the reason behind the scene.

Read Also
Adipurush: Prabhas As Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita - Who Plays What
article-image

Explained: Why could Ravan not touch Sita during Sita-Haran scene?

Muntashir took to his social media handle to share a video clip of Saif's Lankesh abducting an unconscious Janaki without touching her and by using his magical powers.

Muntashir explained that prior to Sita, Ravan had his eyes on his daughter-in-law Rambha, whom he even tried to assault. Post the incident, she cursed him that if he ever touches any woman without her consent, it will destroy his 10 heads, and with that, his powers as well.

Hence, even though Ravan abducted Sita, he never dared to lay his hands on her without her consent.

Read Also
Adipurush Review: Prabhas-Kriti's Film Struggles With Poor Dialogues, But Devdatta as Lord Hanuman...
article-image

Adipurush in theatres

'Adipurush', which stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, is reportedly made at a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore. The film, which is heavy on VFX, has been criticised ever since its first teaser was released due to the below-par visuals.

The makers thus delayed the film's release by another six months in a bid to rework the visuals, but even then, the audiences seem to be disappointed with the VFX as well as dialogues.

The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film and given the advance bookings and early estimates, 'Adipurush' is expected to open with a whopping Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Read Also
No Agni Pariksha Scene in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adipurush: Netizens Slam Makers For Cringeworthy Dialogues Like 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' And 'Lanka...

Adipurush: Netizens Slam Makers For Cringeworthy Dialogues Like 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' And 'Lanka...

What Pratik Sehajpal Says On His collaboration With K-pop Star Aoora

What Pratik Sehajpal Says On His collaboration With K-pop Star Aoora

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Banned In UAE Over Scene Featuring Transgender Rights Poster

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Banned In UAE Over Scene Featuring Transgender Rights Poster

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Treats Fans With A Video From Maternity Ward, Awaits Special...

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Treats Fans With A Video From Maternity Ward, Awaits Special...

List Of Films, TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Adipurush To Ram Rajya

List Of Films, TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Adipurush To Ram Rajya