Adipurush: Here's Why Saif Ali Khan's Ravan Doesn't Touch Kriti Sanon During Sita-Haran Scene

After much wait and anticipation, Om Raut's magnum opus, 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, finally hit the theatres on Friday. The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience, and netizens are busy dissecting and analysing numerous scenes from the film.

One such scene has come to the people's notice in which the mighty demon king Ravan, aka Lankesh, played by Ravan kidnaps Kriti Sanon's Sita, referred to as Janaki, without touching her.

As soon as the Sita-Haran scene went viral, netizens expressed their disappointment and confusion, and to put the buzz to rest, screenwriter of 'Adipurush', Manoj Muntashir, broke his silence and explained the reason behind the scene.

Explained: Why could Ravan not touch Sita during Sita-Haran scene?

Muntashir took to his social media handle to share a video clip of Saif's Lankesh abducting an unconscious Janaki without touching her and by using his magical powers.

Muntashir explained that prior to Sita, Ravan had his eyes on his daughter-in-law Rambha, whom he even tried to assault. Post the incident, she cursed him that if he ever touches any woman without her consent, it will destroy his 10 heads, and with that, his powers as well.

Hence, even though Ravan abducted Sita, he never dared to lay his hands on her without her consent.

Adipurush in theatres

'Adipurush', which stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, is reportedly made at a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore. The film, which is heavy on VFX, has been criticised ever since its first teaser was released due to the below-par visuals.

The makers thus delayed the film's release by another six months in a bid to rework the visuals, but even then, the audiences seem to be disappointed with the VFX as well as dialogues.

The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film and given the advance bookings and early estimates, 'Adipurush' is expected to open with a whopping Rs 50 crore at the box office.