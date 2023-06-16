No Agni Pariksha Scene in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush? |

As actors Pabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama Adipurush was released on Friday, theatres across the globe witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema halls to watch the film. Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The Free Press Journal has learned that the makers of Adipurush have not included Sita’s Agni Pariksha scene in the film. For those unversed, after Sita is rescued by Ram, who slays her ten-headed captor Ravan, she undergoes an ordeal of fire, which proves her chastity before she is accepted by Ram.

Kriti Sanon on Thursday said she is happy that the current generation will experience the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana on the big screen through her film.

Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer.

"I'm so happy that these lil ones and today's generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen (sic)" she captioned her post.

Describing Ramayana as an important part of Indian culture and values, Sanon said "We must pass this (on) to every generation." The Mimi star also urged parents to take their children along to watch Adipurush.

Adipurush was released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.