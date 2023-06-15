8 Photos That Prove Adipurush's Sita Kriti Sanon Needs No Makeup

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Actress Kriti Sanon is all set to essay the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush
In the film, Kriti is seen a totally new avatar, as the actress has gone completely de-glam to play the divine role
Kriti has time and again proven how she does not need makeup to look beautiful
Her no-makeup pictures are a hit on social media
Adipurush is a testimony to Kriti's flawless beauty
Her no-makeup look in the film has already become a talking point
Adipurush is all set to hit the silver screens on June 16
The actress is currently busy with the promotions of the film
