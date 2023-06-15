Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Jet Off For Romantic Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023

One of B-Town's favourite couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, jetted off for a romantic vacation in the wee hours of Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple twinned in black sweatshirts as they arrived at the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Katrina and Vicky were all smiles as they took off for their much-needed vacation



Vicky had been busy of late with the promotions of his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'



The film is a hit at the box office with over Rs 60 crore collection



Katrina, on the other hand, is busy shooting for 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan



Vicky and Katrina are often seen engaging in cute social media PDA



Vicky recently also posted a photo in which they can be seen lost in each other's eyes



While there's no information as to where Vicky and Katrina are headed to, fans surely are waiting with bated breath for pictures from their vacation



