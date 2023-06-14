Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show

The much-adored Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, recently delighted their fans with a romantic moment captured during a stunning sunset.

Vicky, who recently appeared in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," shared the picture on his Instagram account, melting hearts everywhere.

VICKAT'S ROMANTIC SUNSET MOMENT

The snapshot showcases Vicky and Katrina standing against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, locked in a gaze with hands intertwined.

Their love and affection for each other radiate through the photograph, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Social media went abuzz with fans flooding Vicky's Instagram post with adoring and humorous comments, expressing their desire to see the couple in a romantic comedy film together.

One enthusiastic follower wrote, "need them in a rom-com together asap (sic)," capturing the sentiments of many.

ARJUN KAPOOR'S COMMENT ON THE POST

Notably, actor Arjun Kapoor also couldn't resist joining the conversation and left a comment on Vicky's post, adding an interesting twist to the interactions.

Check what he said:

KATRINA VICKY'S PROFFESIONAL FRONT

As for their professional endeavours, Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Laxman Utekar's "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is now gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's highly anticipated film, "Sam Bahadur."

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared in a horror-comedy film “Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vicky Kaushal.

She has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Sriram Raghavan's "Merry Christmas" alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, she is set to reprise her popular role as Zoya in "Tiger 3," part of the YRF Spy Universe, further adding to her diverse repertoire.