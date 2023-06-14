 Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show

Arjun Kapoor couldn't resist joining the conversation and left a comment on Vicky's post.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

The much-adored Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, recently delighted their fans with a romantic moment captured during a stunning sunset.

Vicky, who recently appeared in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," shared the picture on his Instagram account, melting hearts everywhere.

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant Apologises To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Expresses Desire For New Lover
article-image

VICKAT'S ROMANTIC SUNSET MOMENT

The snapshot showcases Vicky and Katrina standing against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, locked in a gaze with hands intertwined.

Their love and affection for each other radiate through the photograph, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Social media went abuzz with fans flooding Vicky's Instagram post with adoring and humorous comments, expressing their desire to see the couple in a romantic comedy film together.

One enthusiastic follower wrote, "need them in a rom-com together asap (sic)," capturing the sentiments of many.

Read Also
Nora Fatehi on her career struggles and learning Hindi: ‘People asked me - Do you want to be next...
article-image

ARJUN KAPOOR'S COMMENT ON THE POST

Notably, actor Arjun Kapoor also couldn't resist joining the conversation and left a comment on Vicky's post, adding an interesting twist to the interactions.

Check what he said:

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: 6 Cutest Revelations From B-town's Adorable Couple
article-image

KATRINA VICKY'S PROFFESIONAL FRONT

As for their professional endeavours, Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Laxman Utekar's "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is now gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's highly anticipated film, "Sam Bahadur."

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared in a horror-comedy film “Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vicky Kaushal.

She has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Sriram Raghavan's "Merry Christmas" alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, she is set to reprise her popular role as Zoya in "Tiger 3," part of the YRF Spy Universe, further adding to her diverse repertoire.

Read Also
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their Film's Box Office Success
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda Join Forces for Exciting Telugu Film VD13

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda Join Forces for Exciting Telugu Film VD13

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Romantic Sunset Romance Win Hearts BUT Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show

AI Turns Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Into Kids: Check Photos

AI Turns Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Into Kids: Check Photos

GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

Movie Date! Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted At Mumbai Theatre; WATCH

Movie Date! Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted At Mumbai Theatre; WATCH