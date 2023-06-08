Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their Film's Box Office Success

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, | All Pics: Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday afternoon, the team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke gathered at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai to greet and thank the members of the media and the audience, at large for the overwhelming response to the film, at the box office. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

(l-r) Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan |

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan, the event saw a round of fun and games that drew an enthusiastic participation from the media. Winners were given gift hampers by the film’s team and an interactive Q and A session had everyone speak their hearts out.

(l-r) Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan at the event |

Expressing profound gratitude, producer Vijan remarks, “With Vicky and Sara playing Kapil and Soumya, the audience felt connected to them and that’s why we have done so well. I felt it was the best thing to celebrate this film with all of you. But, I’d like to speak for Laxman sir. His stories are about life. I think he’s on a hat-trick. This is his third hit with us after Luka Chuppi and Mimi.”

(l-r) Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan |

Laxman chimes in, “I appreciate all the love that is coming our way. Everyone has responded to our film in a very hatke manner. I also thank Vicky and Sara for infusing soul into the characters of Kapil and Soumya. I think the way they are playing off each other’s energies is making them appear like a relatable couple. And that is why the film is receiving the kind of love that it deserves.”

Sara Ali Khan |

The success of the film felt more special for Vicky and Sara, considering this was their first theatrical release, after three long years of the pandemic. Sara, who completes five years as a working actor, later this year, took the opportunity to address how it felt seeing her name on the big-screen. She shares, “I was in Kedarnath with my friends when Dinoo sir called up and said, ‘I’m bringing your film to the big screen’. It felt like a debut all over again because watching myself on the big screen felt like a distant dream. I often asked myself if I’ll ever see my name on the big screen again, during the pandemic. And I’m very thankful to sir. It does feel like a debut again.”

Vicky Kaushal |

Vicky explains, “When we began our promotions for the film, we began it with the media, right here. And as we stand here before you celebrating the film’s success, we are reminded of the power of our audience. When we launched the trailer, everyone commented that this film is meant for the OTT space. But, its theatrical success has proven what the audiences want to see. And Sara and I have been visiting theatres across the country. All over, we can see people watching the film with their families. That is all that we wanted.”