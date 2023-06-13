 Rakhi Sawant Apologises To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Expresses Desire For New Lover
Rakhi also revealed that she is gonna fly to Dubai on June 20 for the opening of her club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
article-image

Rakhi Sawant had finally returned to Mumbai after almost a month & was spotted by media photographers outside the gym. During her interaction with the paps, she shared several updates about herself which also includes an incident related to B-town’s beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Talking about her current progress in professional and personal areas of life, she revealed about buying a new home in Dubai, and her divorce proceedings with Adil Khan Durrani.

article-image

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID 

Rakhi explained paps how she has lost weight and got slim. She also expressed discomfort in a gym outfit she wore. She further updated about her life in Dubai and said, “I purchased a club and hotel in Dubai, but not from my money. It’s all from the people in Dubai. Mere pe nazar mat rakhna, mai itni amir nahi hu. Bas sil ki amir hoon.”

Rakhi also revealed that she is gonna fly to Dubai on June 20 for the opening of her club. When asked who all will attend the event, she said that no celebs like Salman, SRK, Vicky, Kaatrina, Ranveer Singh, or Alia-Ranbir would attend the event. It’s for asian people and its a good club. She told paps to stay there when anybody of them visit Dubai stating that she will offer free food to them.

article-image

RAKHI’S APOLOGY TO VICKY KAUSHAL-KATRINA KAIF 

Talking about her encounter with Bollywood’s beloved couple in an award function in Dubai, Rakhi stated, “I recently attended an award function in Dubai and it was really a huge fun. However, Vicky Kaushal got injured because of me and the poor guy is roaming around with plaster. Sorry Katrina, Maaf Karna. I didn’t knew woh kaunsa step maar rahe hain.”

article-image

ON HER DIVORCE WITH ADIL

When asked about her glowing face and something is brewing, Rakhi playful asked paps to sut up and clarified that her divorce with Adil Khan Durrani is still pen ding. She further revealed that Adil called her several times to get her bailed while her time in Dubai. She refused to do so as it’s not her case, but expressed her concern for it. Rakhi wants Adil to get a bail soon so that they get divorced.

Rakhi also hinted about something special in her life as she said, "I am waiting meri zindagi mnin phir se khushiyaan aayein. bahut ro liya zindagi mein."

article-image

