WATCH: Rakhi Sawant dances to Bili Bili as she watches KKBKKJ in theatres, netizens say ‘Itni boring film dekh ke yeh bhi pagal ho gayi’

How can drama queen Rakhi Sawant stay away from the limelight? Here she is with another funny tactic. The actress recently went to watch Salman Khan’s latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in theatres.

The actress was seen grooving to Bili Bili as the song played in the background on the theatre’s screen.

To make her Eid special, Rakhi got all decked up in a golden saree with matching jewellery and long, curved, and coloured hair. She met the paparazzi and shared how excited she is to watch Bhaijaan’s latest movie. She said that she had been getting ready since the morning to watch it.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, she was seen cracking jokes while she talked to a guy outside the theatre. We know Rakhi can create endless drama, and she was seen associating ‘mode of payment’ with ‘mood’ of payment. Well, netizens found it cringeworthy and mocked her for pulling fake acts and unnecessary dramas.

Rakhi dances to Bili Bili

In another video, you will see Rakhi dancing out her heart to Salman’s ‘Bili Bili’ song from Kisi Ka Bhain Kisi Ki Jaan as it played in theatres. But, she needs to be told that it wasn’t cute or funnier. The actress ended up getting trolled for her weird behaviour as internet users made several comments on her.

One user said, "Itni boring movie hai ki rakhi sawant bhi pagal ho gayi theatre me." Another wrote, "Yeh full pagal hogai hai, isko lagta hai, sabko hasi aati hai."

Some users also noticed the low occupancy in theatres playing Salman Khan’s film. A user commented, "Theatre itna Khali kyu." Another said, "Pura theatre khali pada hai, kuch gine chune die-hard fan bethe hai."

What are your thoughts about Rakhi grooving to Bili Bili in theatres? Tweet and tell us!